Engineering Manager

About the Role:

Accountable for the technical quality and integrity of the work carried out by the CNR multi-discipline team

Provide guidance in technical matters and ensure that the disciplines are aware of and are working to current engineering standards and procedures

Optimise the deployment of engineering skills/resources across the CNR contract

Network and share knowledge as appropriate within the company

Technically responsible for the integrity of the relevant discipline procedures and processes used on the contract

Actively promote, through your personal commitment, Aker Solutions’ HSEQ Policies, Principles, Just Care™, HSE Mindset, Just Rules, Just Culture and HSE Operating system

Execute technical duties in a competent manner responsible for the integrity, development and leadership of the relevant Engineering/Design Disciplines and advice on the effective co-ordination of all discipline resources

To be aware of, adhere to and promote the Aker Solutions Core Values, systems and processes including PEM and AKIMS







Educated to Degree level, essential

Full professional membership and able to demonstrate continuing professional development, essential

Chartered Engineer, essential

In depth understanding of the Offshore Oil & Gas Industry

Proven knowledge of latest legislation & industry best practice essential

Demonstrable technical expertise within the relevant disciplines essential

Demonstrable experience with Degree and Chartered Engineer







Aker Solutions' PAS EMEA CNR Contract multi-disciple engineering team based in St Magnus House, Aberdeen need a talented/experienced individual who can strengthen our team of Project Engineering Managers. We are looking for an Engineering (Modifications) Manager for our prestigious CNR contract to replace the incumbent who is moving into a new position, within the contract, due to an internal promotion.