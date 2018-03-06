About the Role:

* Review design results to ensure that engineering has incorporated the contract requirements, as well as industry standards and best practices.

* In collaboration with the site project manager(s) schedule and execute a review of the Fabrication, Transportation, Installation, Hook-up, Commissioning & Start-up Execution Plans (PEPs).

* In collaboration with the project controls manager and other project functional managers, review and approve the engineering schedule and monitor integration of the engineering schedule into the overall project schedule.

* In collaboration with the project controls manager review any post-bid engineering scope changes and assist with validation of cost and schedule estimates.

* Manage the technical communication between Company and Client's engineering personnel.

* Liaison on Company behalf between Client and Engineering contractor

* Review Engineering project specifications

* Ensure implementation of agreed upon constructability items

* Review, document and confirm Client driven revisions

* Ensure Engineering contractor is adhering to project team established priorities

* Ensure Engineering contractor is adhering to project team established baseline schedule

* Review and confirm Engineering contractor weekly and monthly reports

* Check technical accuracy of work

* Validate expenditure submittals

* Notify PMT of any proposed major revisions

Qualifications:

BS in an engineering discipline

Minimum of 17 years of experience as an engineer in the Oil and Gas field

Minimum of 7 years of experience as a Project Engineering Manager

EPCICS Refinery background preferred

Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Self-starter personality; ability to multitask

Ability to collaborate with multi-functional teams

Strong business acumen, management influence and whole systems thinking

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.