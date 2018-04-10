About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Engineering Manager, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Establish and implement engineering processes including design changes and technical queries ensuring they are effectively communicated and adhered to throughout the project lifecycle.

Lead the project from a design perspective pro-actively managing and communicating project status critical and schedule related issues including mitigation and associated action plans to project participants

At all times champion awareness implementation communication and project compliance with respect to the project Technical Scope requirements and interface of Company Operations TA's.

Assume responsibility to lead and support proposals by developing execution strategies preparing and presenting such plans for review agreement and implementation.

Continuously demonstrate and communicate familiarity with agreed project work sequence schedule requirements work activities and impact upon associated design deliverables for Engineering Disciplines.

Demonstrate and promote a pro-active approach to control and communication of design Management of Change

Ensure that the project Quality Management System supports and is fully aligned with strategies for deliverables preparation and method of execution.

At all times accept responsibility for compilation and authorisation of key documents, including those directing engineering strategy and implementation

Attend and contribute to design / HAZOP and construction reviews, undertake design risk reviews and develop design Risk Registers managing all disciplinary interfaces and additionally advising on management of residual risk.

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919117

