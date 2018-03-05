Engineering Manager (Drilling)

About the Role:

Build and manage the drilling engineering team

Conduct testing and advise on the selection of drilling engineering software

Oversee the design and implementation of all drilling processes within the drilling engineering team

Oversee the implementation of all drilling related and QA/QC business systems

Evaluate competency of both drilling engineers and directional drillers to be employed by company

Advise management on acquisitions with regards to equipment technical specifications and requirements

Establish and maintain a working relationship with the client to understand client requirements current and future

Stay active in the drilling community with regards to technology and process improvements

Implement, maintain and monitor company HSE management systems in accordance with government and company standards; visibly promotes HSE culture

Minimum 10 years of experience: 5 years field experience and 5 years drilling engineering experience (5 years drilling experience in the Middle East).

Survey management and survey QA/QC experience

Knowledge of all BHA components

Activity forecasting experience

The Engineering Manager will report to the Drilling Services Country General Manager

The Engineering Manager oversees the set up and implementation of all processes and procedures related to the drilling of the well. The Engineering Manager will build and oversee a team responsible for:1) working with the client in the design phase of each well2) monitoring the performance of the drilling in the execution phase of the drilling3) recommending improvements in the evaluation phase of each well.Knowledge of both the drilling environment in Saudi Arabia/Middle East as well as BHA drilling components is required. The Engineering Manager is also a key advisor acquisition of services with regards to technical capabilities of equipment.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.