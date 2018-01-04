About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Engineering & Repair Order Co-ordinator, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Act as single point of contact for Repair Orders (RO's)

Monitor and verify RO Contractor's progress reporting

Review/assess/challenge (RO) scopes assigned to Engineering by Integrity Team

Establish the preferred approach for safe and cost effective remediation by agreed dates

Maintain accurate RO Register

Manage Repair Order Work Preparation Process through established systems, interfacing with Cost/Planning/DCC and appropriate disciplines

Work with PMSD Lead to identify & deliver in a timely manner scopes identified for Production/WI Shutdown



Qualifications

Qualified to degree level or equivalent in an engineering relevant subject with experience gained in an oil & gas or petrochemical engineering organisation



Skills & Experience

Detailed knowledge of the Project Management within North Sea Oil & Gas Modifications environment

Demonstrate the required level of competence in the application of standards, processes and procedures

Demonstrate knowledge of Management Of Change (MOC)

Experience in managing modifications



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917627









