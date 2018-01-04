About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Engineering & Repair Order Co-ordinator, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Act as single point of contact for Repair Orders (RO's)
Monitor and verify RO Contractor's progress reporting
Review/assess/challenge (RO) scopes assigned to Engineering by Integrity Team
Establish the preferred approach for safe and cost effective remediation by agreed dates
Maintain accurate RO Register
Manage Repair Order Work Preparation Process through established systems, interfacing with Cost/Planning/DCC and appropriate disciplines
Work with PMSD Lead to identify & deliver in a timely manner scopes identified for Production/WI Shutdown
Qualifications
Qualified to degree level or equivalent in an engineering relevant subject with experience gained in an oil & gas or petrochemical engineering organisation
Skills & Experience
Detailed knowledge of the Project Management within North Sea Oil & Gas Modifications environment
Demonstrate the required level of competence in the application of standards, processes and procedures
Demonstrate knowledge of Management Of Change (MOC)
Experience in managing modifications
Contract position
