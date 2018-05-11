Engineering Specialist 4

Company
Progressive GE
Location
Overland Park
Salary
$44 to $45 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
642275
Posted on
Thursday, May 10, 2018 - 7:40pm
About the Role:
I have an urgent request for the best Engineering Specialist to joing a global EPC.
This opportunity includes the following:
-Highly competitive hourly rate
-Location: Overland Park, KS
-Long term contract length
Skills Required:
-Thorough knowledge of OSP fiber design
-Advanced working knowledge of the 3-GIS tool
-Knowledge of ArcGIS Server
-2-3 years experience of fiber design with the 3-GIS tool
-Ability to facilitate process development/improvement working sessions
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
