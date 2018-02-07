About the Role:

My client is looking for an Drilling Engineering Technician to join their team on a contractual basis. This role will suit somebody that has experience supporting onshore Drilling and Completions or Operations Data Management groups.

* Monitor and report well activity and cost performance vs. planned for time and cost expectations.* Take an active role in well analysis, for performance trends and technology applications* Actively participate in data quality management meetings and Cross-Functional Team meetings.* Monitor daily operational morning reports and facilitate data error corrections to time and cost.* Assist in daily cost surveillance QA/QC for Drilling and Completion activities.* Assist D&W engineers in pulling data necessary for analysis related to contractor performance, internal / external benchmarking, performance trends, and End-of-Well Reports.* Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Access.

Requirements

* Minimum 3-5 years O&G industry experience in an Engineering Tech position* Practical knowledge of drilling and completion operations* Excellent PC skills with strong working knowledge of MS Office Suite are essential. Openwells experience a bonus* Bachelor of Science degree preferred* Understanding of both Internal and External performance metrics and industry benchmarking* Database querying skill set to pull data from many sources for analysis* Analytical capabilities to deduce historical performance and key drivers

Contract: 6-12 months with strong possibility of extension

Schedule: Monday - Friday (40 hours)

Location: Houston, TX

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.