Engineering Technician

About the Role:

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Engineering Standards: Develops familiarity by reading, understanding and maintaining a working knowledge of standards, systems, document control, departmental guides and B&V policies and procedures.

* Quality / Continuous Improvement: Ensures that deliverables are accurate and compliant by developing an understanding and complying with the B&V Quality Program. Demonstrates personal accuracy and supports continuous improvement and change management efforts.

* Engineering Production: Learns the applications required to modify less complex deliverables based on a variety of design inputs.

* Client Focus: Learns to identify the needs of internal clients and begins to gain a basic understanding of external client's main interests and drivers.

* Knowledge Sharing, Innovation and Technology: Proactively seeks and shares knowledge of latest technologies and processes.

Minimum Qualifications:

* No previous engineering work experience required.

* Working knowledge of Computer Automated Drafting Design (CADD) or other applications or design or modeling skills.

* Basic knowledge of engineering standards, systems, document control, departmental guides and policies and procedures.

* Basic industry knowledge and technology trends

* Basic knowledge of company quality program

