Engineering Technician - AutoCAD

About the Role:
Job Title: Engineering Technician
Location: Denver, CO 80237
Employment Type: 12-month contract
(With high possibility of conversion to permanent employment)
Job Responsibilities
* Role will be responsible for drafting/design for a wireline (OSP/Fiber) Telecom project.
* Engineering Standards: Develops familiarity by reading, understanding and maintaining a working knowledge of standards, systems, document control, departmental guides, company policies and procedures.
* Quality / Continuous Improvement: Ensures that deliverables are accurate and compliant by developing an understanding and complying with the B&V Quality Program. Demonstrates personal accuracy and supports continuous improvement and change management efforts.
* Engineering Production: Learns the applications required to modify less complex deliverables based on a variety of design inputs.
* Client Focus: Learns to identify the needs of internal clients and begins to gain a basic understanding of external client's main interests and drivers.
* Knowledge Sharing, Innovation and Technology: Proactively seeks and shares knowledge of latest technologies and processes.
Minimum Qualifications
No previous engineering work experience required. All applicants must be able to complete pre-employment onboarding requirements (if selected) which may include any/all of the following: criminal/civil background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle records search, in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations.
Training Certificates: Drafting Certificate
Preferred Skills, Education, Experience
Diploma or Certificate preferred.
Associate Degree in Drafting or an Engineering Design Related Technology preferred. GCSC (Draft generic educational equivalent requirement).
Prior internship/work experience using AutoCAD
Prefer 1 year recent experience in a Drafting/Design.
Prefer experience/knowledge in one or more of the following:
1 Drafting in OPTI or ARAMIS
2 Wireline (Fiber / OSP drafting) and/or Wireless.
3 Experience with drafting/design in multiple software programs
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.