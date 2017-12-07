Engineering Technician - AutoCAD

About the Role:

Job Title: Engineering Technician

Location: Denver, CO 80237

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high possibility of conversion to permanent employment)

Job Responsibilities

* Role will be responsible for drafting/design for a wireline (OSP/Fiber) Telecom project.* Engineering Standards: Develops familiarity by reading, understanding and maintaining a working knowledge of standards, systems, document control, departmental guides, company policies and procedures.* Quality / Continuous Improvement: Ensures that deliverables are accurate and compliant by developing an understanding and complying with the B&V Quality Program. Demonstrates personal accuracy and supports continuous improvement and change management efforts.* Engineering Production: Learns the applications required to modify less complex deliverables based on a variety of design inputs.* Client Focus: Learns to identify the needs of internal clients and begins to gain a basic understanding of external client's main interests and drivers.* Knowledge Sharing, Innovation and Technology: Proactively seeks and shares knowledge of latest technologies and processes.

Minimum Qualifications

No previous engineering work experience required. All applicants must be able to complete pre-employment onboarding requirements (if selected) which may include any/all of the following: criminal/civil background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle records search, in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations.

Training Certificates: Drafting Certificate

Preferred Skills, Education, Experience

Diploma or Certificate preferred.

Associate Degree in Drafting or an Engineering Design Related Technology preferred. GCSC (Draft generic educational equivalent requirement).

Prior internship/work experience using AutoCAD

Prefer 1 year recent experience in a Drafting/Design.

Prefer experience/knowledge in one or more of the following:

1 Drafting in OPTI or ARAMIS2 Wireline (Fiber / OSP drafting) and/or Wireless.3 Experience with drafting/design in multiple software programs

