Engineering Technician - CAD

About the Role:

Job Title: Engineering Tech 1

Location: Overland Park KS 66211 USA

Employment Type: 6-month contract

(With high possibility of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Responsibilities

Engineering Standards:

* Develops familiarity by reading, understanding and maintaining a working knowledge of standards, systems, document control, departmental guides, policies and procedures.

Quality / Continuous Improvement:

* Ensures that deliverables are accurate and compliant by developing an understanding and complying with the company quality program.

Engineering Production:

* Learns the applications required to modify less complex deliverables based on a variety of design inputs.

Client Focus:

* Learns to identify the needs of internal clients and begins to gain a basic understanding of external client's main interests and drivers.

Minimum Qualifications

No previous engineering work experience required. All applicants must be able to complete pre-employment onboarding requirements (if selected) which may include any/all of the following: criminal/civil background check, drug screen, and motor vehicle records search, in compliance with any applicable laws and regulations.

Preferred Skills, Education, Experience

Diploma or Certificate preferred.

Associate Degree in Drafting or an Engineering Design Related Technology preferred.

Working knowledge of Computer Automated Drafting Design (CADD) or other applications or design or modeling skills.

