Engineering Technician - Devon - 6 Month Contract REF:HT6584

G2 Recruitment
Devon,England
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
617911
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 11:47am
About the Role:

My client are a market leading organisation and are looking for an engineering technician with good metrology experience and a strong problem solving mentality.

* Use of measuring devices - e.g. vernier caliper, micrometer, thread gauge etc.
* Strong mechanical understanding
* Strong IT skills

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Devon

Duration - 6 Months +