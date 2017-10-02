Engineering Technician - Devon - 6 Month Contract REF:HT6584

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Devon,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Job ID
617911
Posted on
Monday, October 2, 2017 - 11:47am
About the Role:
My client are a market leading organisation and are looking for an engineering technician with good metrology experience and a strong problem solving mentality.
Key Skills;
* Use of measuring devices - e.g. vernier caliper, micrometer, thread gauge etc.
* Strong mechanical understanding
* Strong IT skills
Rate - Competitive
Start - Immediate
Location - Devon
Duration - 6 Months +
Apply