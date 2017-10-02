Engineering Technician - Devon - 6 Month Contract REF:HT6584

£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

My client are a market leading organisation and are looking for an engineering technician with good metrology experience and a strong problem solving mentality.

Key Skills;

* Use of measuring devices - e.g. vernier caliper, micrometer, thread gauge etc.* Strong mechanical understanding* Strong IT skills

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location - Devon

Duration - 6 Months +