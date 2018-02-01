English Teacher

About the Role:

The Role:

Looking for 10 English Teachers with the below criteria:-



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):

1. Certified in teaching English as a second language; TEFL, CELTA and DELTA with at least 5 years experience.

2. Experience of working in the Middle East is desirable, as is experience of work within a military environment.

3. Must possess an excellent knowledge of instructional methodology and have the skills to exploit new methods and media to encourage learning.

4. Must be computer literate and show evidence of using multimedia to provide learning solutions.

5. Must provide evidence of class management and reporting.

6. Must possess high levels of personal integrity and self discipline commensurate with the position and must on all occasions and circumstances operate in a professional manner.

7. Must be customer focused, endeavouring to ensure that all efforts are applied to ensure the best learning outcomes.

8. Must be an active team member committed to delivering first class learning solutions to the customer.

9. Must be a native English speaker.

10. Must hold a valid driving licence acceptable to the company.



