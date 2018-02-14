Company NES Global Talent Location Stavanger Salary €30000 to €45000 Per week Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 634717 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Enterprise Information Architect – Contract – Stavanger, Norway



My client is in the middle of a series of digitalization and other extensive improvement initiatives. This includes introducing a new ERP solution for finance, supply chain and plant maintenance, establishing a company level data platform for machine learning and analytics, post-merger data harmonization amongst other. The Enterprise Information Architect to manage these changes, align various initiatives from an architecture perspective and to manage the long term development of my client’s architecture, my client is looking for architecture support in the enterprise information architecture/enterprise architecture domain to support in the digitalization and improvement agenda.



The Enterprise Information Architect will be a part of the Data & Information Management department, and report to the VP Data & Information Manager. In some cases, the architect/s may be allocated towards other business units and/or projects



In addition to architecture, the Data & Information Management department is responsible for Data Science & Analytics, Information Governance, Information Security, LCI Management, Subsurface & GeoSpatial Data Management and Document Management.



Enterprise Information Architect Experience required:-:



Architecture support to business units and improvement initiatives, including Supply Chain and Logistics, SAP, Document Management system (D2 Documentum) etc.



Architecture evaluations and governance



Architecture, information and integration strategies



Development of conceptual and logical data models



Development of ontologies



Information flow analysis and design



Master, reference and meta data management



Roadmap development



Enterprise Information Architect – Contract – Stavanger, Norway



Languages, English, Norwegian



Candidates must be elgiible to work in Norway



