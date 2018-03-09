Environmental & Regulatory Advisor

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $0 to $0 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 637436 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Responsibilities:



-Develop and implement an Environmental Business Plan for various projects in Africa and South America

-Provide overall leadership for envrionmental, socioeconimical, health and emergency preparedness and response issues associated with the project

-Coordinate EAAs, ESHIAs, EBPs and iSSHE plans for upcoming projects

-Supoort ICAs, EIAs and permitting plans for South American and African countries

-Provide mentoring and coaching for less experienced members of the team



Requirements:



-Bachelor's Degree

-10+ years of experience

-Experience with execution of LNG mega-projects in sensitive envrionments

-Experience interacting with government officials and external entities

-Proven management and leadership skills

-Familiarity in the following languages a plus: Dutch, Arabic, Portuguese



