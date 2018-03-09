Environmental & Regulatory Advisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Description: RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Develop and implement an Environmental Business Plan for the project

* Provide overall leadership for environmental, socioeconomic, health, and emergency preparedness and response issues (as they relate to spills) associated with the project

* Lead the development of the required EMCAPS E&R deliverables (e.g., Regulatory Compliance Plan, Environmental Management Plan, Health Plan {including preliminary versions of such plans}) and coordinate with the EMDC E&R Functional Group to obtain the required endorsements

* Coordinate efforts to identify and acquire in a timely manner regulatory approvals, authorizations, permits, and licenses required by the project

* Ensure that environmental, socioeconomic, and health requirements/standards (in particular the ExxonMobil Upstream/EMDC Environmental Standards) are properly integrated into project designs and implementation plans

* Provide input to the SHE&S-related Coordination Procedures for EPC Contractor ITT packages regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Ensure that construction, commissioning, and start-up activities and the transition to operations fully comply with applicable federal, state and local regulatory requirements and the project's obligations/commitments appearing in the ESHIA, EMP, loan agreements, and other agreements/contracts

* Coordinate the project's assorted E&R-related efforts (e.g., preparation of Environmental, Socioeconomic, and Health Impact Assessment, Environmental Management Plan, Health Plan, (Oil) Spill Response Plans {including organization of spill prevention and response training programs and exercises}, waste management plans, public consultation programs; monitoring of E&R performance/EMP implementation, compliance with the ExxonMobil Upstream/EMDC Environmental Standards, etc.)

* Ensure the proper investigation, recording, and reporting of identified E&R compliance initiatives and non-compliance situations regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Coordinate interfaces with Government agencies and external stakeholders (including Lenders) regarding the preparation of the project's ESHIA and EMP, regulatory compliance issues, and E&R performance/EMP implementation

* Coordinate in-the-field visits/inspections by ExxonMobil senior management, senior Government officials, Lender representatives, and representatives of other key stakeholders regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Participate as a member of the project's Change Review Board to ensure that changes do not lessen the level of E&R performance and/or protection regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Develop a Management of Change process for E&R-related documents and deliverables that is consistent with the project's (overall) MoC process

* Establish roles and responsibilities for project permitting and approval activities and EMP implementation

* Lead activities of, and provide support to, assigned project E&R resources (e.g., monitors, technicians, administrative staff)

* Interface with the EMDC E&R Functional Group as necessary to access available environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health technical expertise/resources in support of project activities, identify/implement appropriate/best practices regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters, benefit from lessons learned, and obtain guidance related to the Environmental Business Panning process

* Ensure stewardship and reporting of E&R performance indicators regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters to meet project and Corporate requirements

* Provide cost and schedule estimates for the regulatory approvals process as well as for the production of the project's EHSIA and EMP and the implementation of the EMP

* Ensure appropriate tools and logistical support is provided to the project's E&R personnel

* Communicate with, and (on an as-needed/scheduled basis) coordinate presentations to, the PT on the project's issues regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Ensure effective communications/coordinate the flow of information between field locations and the PT office regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Work with Public Affairs on developing acceptable messages for public forums and inquiries regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters, as appropriate, in order to address Government agency, community and stakeholder concerns and issues

* Develop and implement government relations/communications plans regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters for proposed project facilities



QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILL REQUIREMENTS:

* Applicants must possess a University degree in Natural or Environmental Sciences, Natural Resource Management, Social Sciences (e.g., anthropology, sociology), Engineering or some other technical field related to E&R management regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters

* Senior level position with broad technical and environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health skills and a working knowledge of project management, construction and operations

* 10+ years broad-based experience preferred, with prior experience in one or more environmental- and/or socioeconomic- and/or health-related discipline

* Proven management and leadership skills

* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills; persuasive with strong business perspective

* Adaptable to changing priorities

* Ability to assess and act on project resource needs

* Experience with interacting with government officials

* Experience with interacting with a variety of external entities (e.g., NGOs, local communities, Lender institution representatives)

* Second language familiarity



