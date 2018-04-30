About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Environmental Specialist based in Aberdeen.

Responsibilities include:

Provision of environmental expertise and advice directly to offshore operations and well engineering management of environmental risk: identifying priority risks and advising on pragmatic and credible risk management solutions,

Support to the development and implementation of the environmental management system: setting targets; the development of processes and procedures; raising awareness; providing training and competency development

Supporting environmental assurance activities to monitor compliance: environmental data gathering and review, audit and inspection; reporting,

Support environmental permit applications, legal compliance obligations (UK North Sea legislation)

Skills & Requirements:

Experienced practitionerin the environmental field, with experience in upstream oil and gas.

A good communicator and self-starter, willing to do things differently when required, with a strong focus on delivery and performance by integrating across business functions, innovation and problem solving.

Degree qualified with a Postgraduate and/or Professional qualification in the relevant field.



Contract position

