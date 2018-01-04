About the Role:
Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Environmentalist, based in Aberdeen
Responsibilities will include:
Assist in implementation of work programme for Company-wide ISO14001:2015 Certification
Attend Environmental Focus Teams involving personnel from various disciplines to ensure integration requirements are identified, agreed and completed.
Lead or participate in Audits to ensure compliance with Environmental Aspects of Company Management System
Manage preparation of Environmental Statements for New Developments and all integration related activities (including budget estimates)
Prepare and submit permits for all operations, on and offshore, including those listed above. Also includes budget management where appropriate.
Collect and manipulate data required for all reporting requirements (including reports to regulators, reports to Group, Reports to Sites)
Provide environmental input with regard to Regulatory permitting regimes
Provide expert environmental advice to Business and Support Units
Follow up on environmental incidents
Preparation of relevant environmental statements for publication
Maintain environmental procedures and all other relevant CMS documents
Qualifications/Experience
Appropriate relevant environmental experience
Educated to degree level
Thorough knowledge and understanding of environmental legislation
Approved Environmental Management System Lead Auditor
Trained in Oil Spill Management and Modelling
Possess Offshore Survival, Medical & MIST Certificates
Contract position
