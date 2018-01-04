About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Environmentalist, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Assist in implementation of work programme for Company-wide ISO14001:2015 Certification

Attend Environmental Focus Teams involving personnel from various disciplines to ensure integration requirements are identified, agreed and completed.

Lead or participate in Audits to ensure compliance with Environmental Aspects of Company Management System

Manage preparation of Environmental Statements for New Developments and all integration related activities (including budget estimates)

Prepare and submit permits for all operations, on and offshore, including those listed above. Also includes budget management where appropriate.

Collect and manipulate data required for all reporting requirements (including reports to regulators, reports to Group, Reports to Sites)

Provide environmental input with regard to Regulatory permitting regimes

Provide expert environmental advice to Business and Support Units

Follow up on environmental incidents

Preparation of relevant environmental statements for publication

Maintain environmental procedures and all other relevant CMS documents



Qualifications/Experience

Appropriate relevant environmental experience

Educated to degree level

Thorough knowledge and understanding of environmental legislation

Approved Environmental Management System Lead Auditor

Trained in Oil Spill Management and Modelling

Possess Offshore Survival, Medical & MIST Certificates



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917618









