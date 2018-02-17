Environmental/Regulatory advisor II

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS The Environmental/Regulatory Advisor is the single point of contact for all environmental and regulatory matters and is responsible for the coordination and oversight of environmental and regulatory programs, including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning aspects. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Work with environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health consultants and the Project Team (PT), as necessary, to oversee the preparation of the project's Emergency Support Group (ESHIA) and EMP * Develop, coordinate functional endorsement of, and implement the project's Regulatory Compliance Plan and Environmental Management Plan, including preliminary versions of these plans * Assist the project's Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) Manager in supporting project- related Environmental & Regulatory (E&R) activities, identifying/implementing appropriate/best environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health practices and company's lessons learned, and providing input to the Environmental Business

Planning process * Obtain identified project permits/licenses/approvals in a timely manner; track/steward the project approvals process and the project's compliance status * Interface with project design and execution teams to ensure that the company environmental, socioeconomic, and health requirements/standards are properly integrated into project designs and implementation plans * Provide input to the

SHE&S-related Coordination Procedures for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contractor Invitation to Tender (ITT) packages regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Provide (to the project's SHE Manager), input for cost and schedule estimates related to the regulatory approvals/compliance process and the development and implementation of the project's ESHIA, Environmental Management Plan (EMP), Health Plan, and other E&R deliverables * Recommend appropriate environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health issues/impacts avoidance/mitigation measures and oversee their

implementation * Work with EPC contractors to ensure the development of appropriate and acceptable E&R plans (e.g., Environmental Management Plans, Waste Management Plans, Spill Response Plans, Socioeconomic Action Plans, and Health Plans) applicable to their scope of work * Review EPC contractor E&R plans and other deliverables for comprehensiveness and acceptability regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters, as prescribed in the project's Coordination Procedures and other contractual documents * Provide guidance to the PT and EPC contractors related to overall regulatory compliance and E&R performance as required by applicable host-country regulatory requirements, project obligations and commitments, and/or loan agreements * Develop and ensure the proper implementation of effective EMP implementation/E&R performance monitoring procedures regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Coordinate EMP implementation/E&R performance monitoring activities regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters with Site Construction









Managers and/or Supervisors * Provide assistance to the PT and EPC contractors regarding EMP implementation and E&R performance regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Conduct routine inspections/assessments of EPC Contractors' work sites regarding environmental, socioeconomic, and/or health matters * Investigate, record, and report identified E&R compliance initiatives and non- compliance situations regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Ensure the proper and timely completion and submission of EMP implementation/E&R performance monitoring/reporting forms and documents regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Prepare project/internal E&R and regulatory compliance stewardship reports regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters, as well as external reports required to satisfy Government or Lender requirements/requests * Coordinate the activities of environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health technical experts hired to undertake specific E&R-related tasks * Assist the PT, as appropriate, regarding special tasks, studies and reports related to overall E&R topics and regulatory compliance requirements regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Oversee communications/the flow of information between field locations and the

Project SHE Manager regarding environmental, socioeconomic, and/or health matters * Coordinate and participate in project worker and PT E&R performance/EMP implementation-related and other environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters training/awareness sessions SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS * Applicants

must possess a University degree in Natural or Environmental Sciences, Natural Resource Management, Social Sciences (e.g., anthropology, sociology), Engineering or some other technical field related to E&R management regarding environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health matters * Candidates should have experience regarding the environmental and/or socioeconomic and/or health field(s) preferably related to a construction or extractive industry project * Knowledge of external project financing desirable * Knowledge of (specific country) regulations desirable * Excellent English speaking and writing skills required * Familiarity with the predominant in- country language(s) is desirable * Candidates should have good interpersonal skills, some supervisory/organizational talents, and proven ability to work in a positive team manner This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

