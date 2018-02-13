EPIServer Lead Developer - Unique Opportunity

About the Role:

We are looking for a skilled Episerver Developer who can also demonstrate excellent communication and project management skills for a long term contract - 12 months +.

Core technical requirements expected of the Lead Developer revolve around Episerver, Azure and AWS server management. CMS integration and management experience in other platforms would be highly regarded.

Your technical experience includes:

* 5+ years' experience in ASP.NET/.NET/C#* 3+ years' experience in ASP.NET MVC* Various .NET ORM tools, including: NHibernate, Entity Framework, SubSonic & Linq to SQL* HTML5/CSS3 web standards, AJAX, JavaScript, Angular.js, jQuery and mobile web development* Prototyping of user interfaces* Experience delivering to different platforms (IE/Chrome/Firefox & Windows/iOS/Android)

Desirable (but not essential) skills could include:

* Objective-C/Swift/Xcode/iOS/Ionic/ Cordova experience* User experience design knowledge

The role requires experience with planning, scoping, design, development and implementation of all digital solutions across a range environments, including AWS and Azure!

Experience in the Health Sector and with Communications Agencies would be beneficial as the environment is fast paced and the client also values creativity and problem solving skills in their digital team.

If you are interested and available please respond with an updated CV, daily rate, and availability to start work!



To find out more about Progressive Recruitment please visit www.progressiverecruitment.com