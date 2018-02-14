Equipment Engineer II

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- The Equipment Engineer designs, develops, implements and analyzes technical products and systems.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- The Equipment Engineer is responsible for the design, development, implementation, and analysis of technical products and systems.

- Performs equipment engineering design evaluations.

- May develop a range of products. Recommends alterations to development and design to improve quality of products and/or procedures.

- Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals.

- Performs a variety of complicated tasks.

- A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* The Equipment Engineer must be familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within particular field;

* Anticipates & solves problems by integrating knowledge from a number of areas;

* Less reliant on supervisor, but may report to a supervisor or manager;

* Responsible for owning projects;

* Represents local workgroup internally and on occasion, externally;

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering



This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required



