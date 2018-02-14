Equipment Engineer II

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
- The Equipment Engineer designs, develops, implements and analyzes technical products and systems.
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- The Equipment Engineer is responsible for the design, development, implementation, and analysis of technical products and systems.
- Performs equipment engineering design evaluations.
- May develop a range of products. Recommends alterations to development and design to improve quality of products and/or procedures.
- Relies on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals.
- Performs a variety of complicated tasks.
- A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
* The Equipment Engineer must be familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within particular field;
* Anticipates & solves problems by integrating knowledge from a number of areas;
* Less reliant on supervisor, but may report to a supervisor or manager;
* Responsible for owning projects;
* Represents local workgroup internally and on occasion, externally;
* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.