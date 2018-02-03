Equipment Engineer III

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

- The Equipment Engineer designs, develops, implements and analyzes technical products and systems.



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

- The Equipment Engineer is responsible for applying expert judgment to the design, development, implementation, and analysis of technical products and systems.

- Resolves highly complex technical issues and conducts advanced research. Recommends alterations to development and design to improve quality of products and/or procedures.

- Performs a variety of tasks.

- May lead and direct the work of others.

- A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected.

- May report to a supervisor or manager.



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* The Equipment Engineer must be familiar with standard concepts, practices, and procedures within particular field;

* Anticipates & solves problems by integrating knowledge from a number of areas;

* Recognized as a leader or expert;

* Interprets & incorporates industry info and advances;

* Sound knowledge of other skills & able to apply in several areas;

* Responsible for resolving entire complex problems;

* Coaches, mentors & develops less experienced workers;

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

- This is a level 3 position: At least 20 years of related experience is required



Call off contract Work remotely but will meet in Spring or travel to other location for work as needed Time reporter



Scope of work

GP/ DP Rationalization Project support - NPQC (ES3),

FAT, Mechanical Specifications, Any other work as assigned



By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.