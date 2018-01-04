About the Role:

Frac Equipment Operator - Dallas

Progressive Global Energy is working on behalf of one of the world's leading oilfield service companies to recruit for Frac Equipment Operators.

This company provides excellent benefits, including Healthcare, Dental, Vision and 401k. Furthermore, there are excellent development opportunities with this organisation.

Job details:

15 x 6 rotation

Housing provided

CDL Class A preferred

Frac experience required

Rigging up and rigging down

If you are interested in this position please submit your resume and we will contact you as soon as possible.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.