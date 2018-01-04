Equipment Operator

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Dallas
Salary 
$17 to $22 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID 
628163
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 2:10pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Frac Equipment Operator - Dallas

Progressive Global Energy is working on behalf of one of the world's leading oilfield service companies to recruit for Frac Equipment Operators.

This company provides excellent benefits, including Healthcare, Dental, Vision and 401k. Furthermore, there are excellent development opportunities with this organisation.

Job details:

  • 15 x 6 rotation
  • Housing provided
  • CDL Class A preferred
  • Frac experience required
  • Rigging up and rigging down

 

 

If you are interested in this position please submit your resume and we will contact you as soon as possible.

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.