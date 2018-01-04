Company
Progressive GE
Location
Dallas
Salary
$17 to $22 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Unconventional Oil and Gas
Job ID
628163
Posted on
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 2:10pm
About the Role:
Frac Equipment Operator - Dallas
Progressive Global Energy is working on behalf of one of the world's leading oilfield service companies to recruit for Frac Equipment Operators.
This company provides excellent benefits, including Healthcare, Dental, Vision and 401k. Furthermore, there are excellent development opportunities with this organisation.
Job details:
- 15 x 6 rotation
- Housing provided
- CDL Class A preferred
- Frac experience required
- Rigging up and rigging down
If you are interested in this position please submit your resume and we will contact you as soon as possible.
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
