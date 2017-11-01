About the Role:

Cement Equipment Operator - Strasburg, OH

Progressive Global Energy are recruiting for Cement Equipment Operators to work on contract to direct hire positions in Strasburg, OH.

You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Equipment Operator we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As an Equipment Operator, you will be working in Houston and there will be plenty of opportunity for overtime which will be paid time and a half



* $15.50-$19.50 per hour

* 8 x 2 rotation

* Previous oil and gas experience required

* CDL Class A preferred

* Local applicants only - no housing provided

If you're looking for an opportunity as an Equipment Operator in the oilfield industry with plenty of overtime, then get in touch today!

