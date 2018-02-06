Estimator

About the Role:

POSITION TITLE:  Estimator

LOCATION: Houston, TX NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within multiple industries. Our client is a well-respected LNG company with operations across the country. 

 

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES/ACCOUNTABILITIES:

  • Prepare and manage estimation, risk analysis, bids and proposals for projects
  • Perform estimating function to arrive at estimate within accuracy requirements for that level of estimate
  • Development of estimating practices and procedures on new projects
 

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor's Degree
  • 7-10 years of experience in a project environment
  • LNG experience


