About the Role:
The Role:
Fircroft is Looking to Hire Passionate Events Managers for a Semi Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia to be Based in Riyadh.
Total Positions :10 (Male or Female) Arabic Speaking is a Must
The Events Manager will be responsible for running a series of events end-to-end across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while building relationships to relevant networks.
Background and Skills
*Prior experience in events management including logistics, operations and administration.
*A flexible and proactive attitude in stressful situations.
*Strong organisation and excellent communication skills.
Responsibilities
*Being responsible for a smooth cycle of events from start to finish, including planning, scheduling, budget planning, creating relevant guest list and execution.
*Attending events and provide leadership, support and motivation to support your team.
*Managing various internal and external contacts contacts within KSA.
*Maintaining and developing good relationships with suppliers, clients and stakeholders.
Schedule & Salary
*This role requires flexible working hours
*The salary is negotiable depending on experience
Experienced candidates please share your CV at
The Company:
Semi Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.