About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft is Looking to Hire Passionate Events Managers for a Semi Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia to be Based in Riyadh.



Total Positions :10 (Male or Female) Arabic Speaking is a Must



The Events Manager will be responsible for running a series of events end-to-end across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while building relationships to relevant networks.



Background and Skills



*Prior experience in events management including logistics, operations and administration.

*A flexible and proactive attitude in stressful situations.

*Strong organisation and excellent communication skills.



Responsibilities



*Being responsible for a smooth cycle of events from start to finish, including planning, scheduling, budget planning, creating relevant guest list and execution.



*Attending events and provide leadership, support and motivation to support your team.



*Managing various internal and external contacts contacts within KSA.



*Maintaining and developing good relationships with suppliers, clients and stakeholders.



Schedule & Salary



*This role requires flexible working hours

*The salary is negotiable depending on experience



Experienced candidates please share your CV at



The Company:

Semi Government Organisation in Saudi Arabia



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.