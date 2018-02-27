About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Foreman, the Excavator Operator is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the construction excavator/hoe. The Excavator Operator uses mechanical controls to operate the boom, arm and bucket to excavate, level off and work the ground.



Key Responsibilities:

The responsibilities of the Excavator/Hoe Operator include, but are not limited to:

Equipment Operation

* Operate the excavator/hoe and other heavy equipment in a safe and appropriate manner.

* Perform daily maintenance and safety checks of equipment.

* Conduct pre-operational checks on equipment, and clean, lubricate and refill equipment as necessary.

* Work with ground personnel in the excavation and installation process of laying pipe on line and grade.

* Ensure trench is excavated to the proper depth/grade.

* Responsible for placement of water, storm and sanitary sewer pipe in the excavation.

* Follow directions of ground crew regarding craning, gravel placement and grading.

* Cut grade with minimal time spent on excavating to ensure production is on schedule.

* Conduct trench work, which meets OH&S requirements.

* Operate Excavator/Hoe on public roadways, maintaining proper awareness of ones surroundings.

* Ensure a sound understanding of the issues involving ground disturbance.

* Be aware of proper rigging of pipe, manhole barrels, etc. and ensure safe work procedures are followed during the lowering of materials into the excavation.

* Perform routine cleaning and maintenance to ensure smooth operation of the Excavator/Hoe.

* Train new employees in the safe and efficient operation of the Excavator/Hoe.

* Operate other heavy equipment and other construction related duties as required.

* Must ensure a solid understanding of, and comply with the principles of the company's Code of Ethics.

* Must examine situations in light of the principles of the Code of Ethics.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education, Training and Certifications

? High School Diploma or G.E.D. preferred

? Class 5 Drivers License

Work Experience

? Minimum 3 to 5 years' experience within the mining industry is desired

? 2 to 3 years' experience operating an Excavator/Hoe is required.

Technical Knowledge

? Knowledge of Excavator/Hoes and other heavy equipment.

? Knowledge road construction materials, road construction processes and industry requirements.

? Understanding of computerized controls and electronics.

Transferable Skills

? Interpersonal skills

? Time Management

? Heavy Equipment Operation

? Communication skills

? Confidence



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Abilities

? Demonstrate professionalism

? Have a sense of urgency to meet deadlines

? Multi-task and set priorities effectively

? Excellent hand, eye and foot coordination

? Accomplish goals in a team environment

? Attention to detail

? Excellent sense of balance

? Possess a positive "can do" attitude

Working Conditions

? Out of town travel is required.



