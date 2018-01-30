Executive Assistant/office manager

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Houston
Salary 
£0.0000 to £0.0000 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
632625
Posted on 
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - 12:52pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
* Looking for a candidate with executive assistant experience
* Candidate will need to a good and strong personality and be prepared to be involved in other facets of the office
* Candidate will need to be prepared to work on a lean team and will need to know how to work in high stress environment at times
* Preference is to have a bilingual candidate as client deals with a lot of South American/Spanish speaking clients
* Oil and gas experience is preferred, petrochemical will be a bonus this is a petrochemical client

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.