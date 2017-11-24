About the Role:

The SC Logistics and Customer Service role is responsible for monitoring suppliers' progress on material PO/RO (purchase or release order), facilitating and communicating material movement and deliveries, facilitating supplier and or project recovery plans, and ensuring responsible parties have physically and electronically received materials, approved vendor drawings, and vendor documentation required to make payment to Suppliers and allowing the SC Buyer to close out the PO/RO. In addition, this role is responsible to provide support for all logistics and customs related activities within Canada and the United States.



This role collaborates with SC Contract-Sourcing Specialists, SC Buyers, vendors, warehouse, Customs Compliance team and the Business Unit (BU) Stakeholders to meet service level expectations of the business. The role manages the PO/RO, aside from formal revisions, from the time the SC Buyer receives the Supplier's acknowledgement until the SC Logistics and Customer Service informs the SC Buyer that all line items have been received. The role also acts as a single point of contact for all expediting and logistics related import/export needs.



