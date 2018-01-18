About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for an Expeditor to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen on a part-time basis for 6 months.

Role Overview

You will join the Supply Chain Management (SCM) function which is responsible for the end to end management of the external supply chain in the provision of equipment and materials provided by third party suppliers in the execution of Projects. Working closely with our Customers, Project Management and Engineering to mitigate any risks in the supply chain and maximise the opportunities to aid excellence in Project Delivery, in terms of technical assurance, cost, schedule and delivery of the purchased supply. The disciplines covered include Purchasing, Expediting, Logistics, Materials Management and Supplier Quality Inspection.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Implement expediting strategies and plans* Management and distribution of expediting workload* Conduct risk assessment of suppliers to effectively manage all tiers of the supply chain in order to maintain and/or improve contractual delivery dates* Co-ordination of field expediting activities* Maintain and communicate expediting reports, including field expediting reports* Ensure all engineering disciplines comply with project documentation approval cycles* Negotiate and instigate recovery plans as appropriate* Mentor developing team members and assist with their development* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* SVQ/Standard grade or equivalent* Proven experience in expediting delivery of packages, equipment and material items, and design data from suppliers in line with contractual delivery dates* Good understanding and adherence to expediting procedures* Proven track record of building productive relationships with suppliers and subcontractors* Demonstrate the ability to manage and coordinate multiple purchase orders and associated deliverables* Ability to understand, analyse and challenge supplier production schedules* Demonstrate good organisational and co-ordination skills* Competent in maintaining and updating project reports accurately