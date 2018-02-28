Extrusion Process Expert

About the Role:

The Role:

One of the largest and most technologically-advanced Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia.



Provide process and operational expertise relevant to Extrusion technologies in order to achieve best in class performance in the areas of EHSS, Cost, Reliability, Energy Efficiency, and capacity utilization across all Extrusion lines globally.



This will be achieved through;

* Functional ownership

* Networking and sharing technical knowledge and expertise

* Identifying and Development of Best Practices and Manufacturing Standards.



1. Conduct required studies to achieve higher potential for Extrusion lines.

2. Work with Extrusion Expert Group, various Polyolefin Expert Groups, and Affiliates to achieve best performance.

3. Develop Best Practices and Manufacturing Standards that improve Extrusion lines performance globally.

4. Develop Extrusion performance KPIs and work with affiliates to track the performance globally and develop improvement recommendations.

5. Work with Extrusion Expert Group to develop strategic alliance with licensor/OEMs for technological strength, handling complexity, Operational Excellence including revamps and bottlenecks.

6. Participate in benchmarking activities in the areas of Extrusion and set performance improvement recommendations. Also work as consultant to affiliates to check and qualify gap closing actions.

7. Work as active team member/lead in the Extrusion Expert Group in addition to being a Process Domain core team member.

8. Support all networking activities emerging from the Extrusion Expert Group and Process Domain.

9. Disseminate knowledge and expertise to affiliates personnel through training, troubleshooting and various networking activities.

10. Participate in complex RCAs in Extrusion area in specific and Process in general.

11. Resolve Extrusion (Process) related Performance Killers, chronic issues and MSRs.

12. Participate in New Product Introduction up to commercialization.





* BS or higher degree in Chemical Engineering/Material Engineering/Plastic Engineering/Polymer Processing.

* Six SIGMA certified or equivalent qualification

* Possesses good presentation skills.

* Possesses leadership skill to lead.

* 15 year experience in the area of Extrusion process technical support.

* Experienced in the major OEM Extruders (JSW, Coperion, KOBE) for polyolefin.

* High working experience in the major Polyolefin technology.

* Experienced in the use of different Extrusion software (1-dimensional model: SIGMA and 3-dimensional model: CFD etc.).

* Conducted several studies (debottlenecking) on the capabilities of Extrusion lines in polyolefin plant in relation to new functions/products.

* Involved in new grade introduction, optimization, development and commercialization.

* Participated in plant wide TA planning, optimizing and execution.

* Participated in RCAs and HAZOP reviews and qualified/certified in both.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.