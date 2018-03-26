Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland Salary £0 to £16 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Construction Jobs Job ID 638393 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Fabricator.



Working full time hours, 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday and 7am - 3pm Friday

£16 per hour



Temporary position with an immediate start and will be for approximately 2 weeks but perhaps longer.

Candidates must be a Time Served Fabricator, who has previous experience of heavy steel fabrication.



