Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £16 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
638393
Posted on
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 5:36am
About the Role:Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Fabricator.
Working full time hours, 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday and 7am - 3pm Friday
£16 per hour
Temporary position with an immediate start and will be for approximately 2 weeks but perhaps longer.
Candidates must be a Time Served Fabricator, who has previous experience of heavy steel fabrication.
Apply