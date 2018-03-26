Fabricator

Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
£0 to £16 Per hour
Temporary
Construction Jobs
638393
Monday, March 26, 2018 - 5:36am
About the Role:

Our client, base in North Aberdeenshire is currently looking for a Fabricator.

Working full time hours, 7am - 3.30pm Monday to Thursday and 7am - 3pm Friday
£16 per hour

Temporary position with an immediate start and will be for approximately 2 weeks but perhaps longer.
Candidates must be a Time Served Fabricator, who has previous experience of heavy steel fabrication.