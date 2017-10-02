About the Role:

A long term opportunity has just arisen with a Top Tier Residential Contractor with a very good reputation in the market.

A very exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Facade Design Manager to join a team on one of their flagships projects. This is a very rare and exciting opportunity to work within the UK producing high quality build projects ranging from £1-300m. This particular division have 4 new projects in the pipeline of a large scale in London - high rise (51- units), mixed-use commercial focused.



The Facade Manager is required to be project based in North London London working in a very talented team.

This is a new position for the company due to project stage and increase in work load. It's important the senior Facade Design Manager is strong in Construction stages in addition to design, the ideal candidate will be from a subcontractor or main contractor background.

Key skills

-Precast Façade Design Experience

-Projects upwards of £10 Million

-Project Manager background

-Offsite testing and

-Interest in a long term project or permanent role

If you are interested in this position please send an updated version of your CV.

Kind regards,

Gerry