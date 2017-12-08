Facilities Engineer

About the Role:

Leads effort in designing new production facilities to support the company’s drilling and completion program, advises construction teams during greenfield and brownfield construction projects.

Supports operations and maintenance teams when troubleshooting operational issues at production and disposal facilities.

Works with Whiting’s environmental professionals to understand regulatory requirements and ensure company’s facilities are designed and operated in accordance with all applicable regulations

Ensures that facility design meets all industry and Whiting safety standards.

Manage project scope, schedules, and budgets

Develops design and construction standards as appropriate to improve company’s processes.

Directs efforts of third party design consultants

Support salt water injection facility design and operation

Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering is required, Mechanical or Chemical is preferred.

Minimum five years of experience in upstream oil & gas

Must have a strong working knowledge tank battery design, construction, and operations

Working knowledge of electrical, instrumentation, and controls is preferred

Strong interpersonal, and communication skills

Office and field environments

Effective decision making (identify and prioritize)

Superior organizational skills

