About the Role:

Facilities Engineering Technician required for a 6 month contract based in San Antonio, TX. You will be working for an Oil and Gas Operator supporting their Construction, Maintenance Production Operations team.

Facilities Engineering Technician responsibilities:



* Gathers, compiles, organizes and performs analysis of data utilized in planning, design, analysis, and benchmarking performance evaluation of the team.

* Develops, maintains and provides computer support for the team as well as various computer programs/databases utilized to gather, store and manipulate various sources of well data and information

* Provides support for the job scheduling, job logistics and material procurement process

* Coordinates and assists with financial and operational reports

Facilities Engineering Technician essential qualifications/skills



* Engineering Technician experience supporting construction, maintenance, production or related oilfield operations

* Strong systems/software aptitude, including proficiency with MS Office. Candidates with Spotfire and/or SAP knowledge will have a distinct advantage

* Ability to learn quickly and work with minimal supervision

* Strong analytical and problem solving capabilities with the ability to make technically and economically sound recommendations with incomplete information and tight deadlines

