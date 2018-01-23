Facilities Manager

About the Role:

Overview

The Office Manager will be responsible for the day to day running of hard and soft Facilities Management services at the Aberdeen office. He/she would also coordinate any office restacking, space planning and office moves.

Responsibilities

* Maintain the mechanical and electrical integrity of the building, including air conditioning, lifts, etc.* Ensure legal compliance with environmental standards such as BREEAM in Use, ISO 14001, TM44, waste management etc.* Maintain statutory records and reports* Coordinate any office reshaping and reallocation of office space* Control ordering and monitoring of stationery supplies* Oversee catering and vending arrangements, both provision of services and staff* Line management of reception, security, mailroom, janitorial, cleaning and maintenance staff* Coordinate proactive and reactive maintenance schedules* Tendering and contract management of supplier contracts and performance monitoring* Determine departmental budget and monitoring of spend* Ensure fire safety and medical equipment is maintained to meet QHSE requirements.* Internal interfaces with employees and contractors* External interfaces with outsourced providers (catering, cleaning, security, mainternace)

Required Competancies/Qualifications

* NEBOSH or IOSH Qualification essential* Facilities Management Qualification or experience preferred* Experience in a medium to large sized organisation with proven track record

Salary depending on experience.