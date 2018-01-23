Facilities Manager

Company
Primat Recruitment
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
631661
Posted on
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - 3:44am
About the Role:
Overview
The Office Manager will be responsible for the day to day running of hard and soft Facilities Management services at the Aberdeen office. He/she would also coordinate any office restacking, space planning and office moves.
Responsibilities
* Maintain the mechanical and electrical integrity of the building, including air conditioning, lifts, etc.
* Ensure legal compliance with environmental standards such as BREEAM in Use, ISO 14001, TM44, waste management etc.
* Maintain statutory records and reports
* Coordinate any office reshaping and reallocation of office space
* Control ordering and monitoring of stationery supplies
* Oversee catering and vending arrangements, both provision of services and staff
* Line management of reception, security, mailroom, janitorial, cleaning and maintenance staff
* Coordinate proactive and reactive maintenance schedules
* Tendering and contract management of supplier contracts and performance monitoring
* Determine departmental budget and monitoring of spend
* Ensure fire safety and medical equipment is maintained to meet QHSE requirements.
* Internal interfaces with employees and contractors
* External interfaces with outsourced providers (catering, cleaning, security, mainternace)
Required Competancies/Qualifications
* NEBOSH or IOSH Qualification essential
* Facilities Management Qualification or experience preferred
* Experience in a medium to large sized organisation with proven track record
Salary depending on experience.
