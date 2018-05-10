About the Role:

A large Oil and Gas Operator in Fremont, California, is looking to bring on a Facilities Manager to its team.

Location: Fremont, California

Rate: Flexible based on experience

Contract: 6 months contract to hire

Schedule: Monday-Friday (8hr days, 40hr work weeks)

Start: ASAP

Overview: Responsible for overseeing the facilities of the Analytical Labs in Fremont, CA consisting of two buildings.

Requirements:

* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent

* Extensive (minimum 5 years) of facility coordination (technical operations, environmental, health and safety related experience) experience.

* Hands-on experience of facility system operation (instrument calibration and repair, equipment preventative maintenance, planning and scheduling, management and administration of the plant; federal, state, and local regulations).

* Construction experience, clean room system maintenance experience

* Experience with UPW systems

* Ability to operate under pressure. Flexibility and ability to cope with several tasks simultaneously are required.

* Strong communication and leadership skills

* Be on call for after hour emergencies

Job Responsibilities/Accountabilities

* Manages scheduled and unscheduled repairs, preventative maintenance, and calibration.

* Maintain central Ultra-Pure Water (UPW) system within the lab

* Manages improvement/construction projects within the facility.

* Generates reports on facility and instrument related non-conformance, discrepancies, out of tolerance reports, corrective actions, incident reports and near misses.

* Maintains all infrastructure and compliance documentation including up-to-date building drawings and specifications.

* Maintains and develops facilities services SOPs within established ISO, OSHA, Fire Dept., building, and electrical codes.

* Responsible for compliance with code, environmental, safety and other regulations.

* Identifies and implements opportunities to reduce facility equipment downtime and for energy efficiency programs to reduce operational costs.

* Ensures that all facilities are operated and maintained in a cost-effective, reliable, and safe condition in accordance with the approved budget and the on-premises customer requirements to fulfill contractual obligations.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.