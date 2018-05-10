About the Role:
A large Oil and Gas Operator in Fremont, California, is looking to bring on a Facilities Manager to its team.
Location: Fremont, California
Rate: Flexible based on experience
Contract: 6 months contract to hire
Schedule: Monday-Friday (8hr days, 40hr work weeks)
Start: ASAP
Overview: Responsible for overseeing the facilities of the Analytical Labs in Fremont, CA consisting of two buildings.
Requirements:
* Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent
* Extensive (minimum 5 years) of facility coordination (technical operations, environmental, health and safety related experience) experience.
* Hands-on experience of facility system operation (instrument calibration and repair, equipment preventative maintenance, planning and scheduling, management and administration of the plant; federal, state, and local regulations).
* Construction experience, clean room system maintenance experience
* Experience with UPW systems
* Ability to operate under pressure. Flexibility and ability to cope with several tasks simultaneously are required.
* Strong communication and leadership skills
* Be on call for after hour emergencies
Job Responsibilities/Accountabilities
* Manages scheduled and unscheduled repairs, preventative maintenance, and calibration.
* Maintain central Ultra-Pure Water (UPW) system within the lab
* Manages improvement/construction projects within the facility.
* Generates reports on facility and instrument related non-conformance, discrepancies, out of tolerance reports, corrective actions, incident reports and near misses.
* Maintains all infrastructure and compliance documentation including up-to-date building drawings and specifications.
* Maintains and develops facilities services SOPs within established ISO, OSHA, Fire Dept., building, and electrical codes.
* Responsible for compliance with code, environmental, safety and other regulations.
* Identifies and implements opportunities to reduce facility equipment downtime and for energy efficiency programs to reduce operational costs.
* Ensures that all facilities are operated and maintained in a cost-effective, reliable, and safe condition in accordance with the approved budget and the on-premises customer requirements to fulfill contractual obligations.
