Facility Documentation US Onshore Document Control Support

About the Role:

Experienced Document Controller with experience in PSM (Process Safety Management) documents in the oil & gas industry

10 years of experience in Document Control

Experience in one or more of the following: E&P and/or Midstream Engineering and/or Operations, Field Business Process, SAP, Supply Chain Management or Project Management

Knowledge/understanding of facility documents

Document Controller experience

General knowledge of facility project workflow and interaction between Projects and Operations

Outgoing personality with excellent communication, relationship and team building skills

Self-directed, ability to work independently, and highly-motivated

Change agent – able to influence change

Provide Document Control function (gathering, storage, retrieval and management of change) to operations groups

Correctly classify and migrate historic facility documents from existing stores (C, H, L or flash drives; hard copies in books or drawers; SharePoint; LiveLink; Documentum or other sources) to new electronic document management system (OpenText)

Support development and implementation of standards, repeatable processes and workflows, and specifications for service delivery

Support a service-oriented culture focusing on document quality and workflow within the US Onshore facility documentation group

Focus on consistency in how facility documents are gathered, stored, accessed and changed

Develop KPIs to measure system usage and effectiveness by end-users

Ability to handle large volumes of routine type work

Generate document control reports as required

Provide training to end users as necessary

Implement best practice technologies and tools to continuously improve the quality and efficiency of service

Work with internal groups to establish expectations and deliverables both internal to APC and with 3rd party providers

Support the gathering, storage, retrieval and management of change of facility documents for US Onshore facilities. Actively participate in optimizing the processes and workflows to be used to drive consistency and sustainability.