Facility Technician

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
632705
Posted on 
Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 6:57am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

The Role:
Looking for Facility Technician with the below criteria:-

RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge and Experience):
Essential:
1. A recognized post secondary education qualification and apprenticeship in the power plant mechanical/diesel, power plant electrical and air-conditioning/electrical field.
2. At least 3 years general engineering experience in power systems and environmental control systems.
3. Must have driving license from country of origin and a valid KSA driving licence.
4. Ability to read, write and speak a basic level of English language.
Desirable:.
1. Ability to read, write and speak a basic level of Arabic language.

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.