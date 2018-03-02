Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £34000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Construction Jobs Job ID 636249 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is seeking a Factory Manager for the Aberdeen location.

This is a senior operational role that manages the factory in a cost-effective manner to deliver the required house sets; to specification, in full and on time.

Immediate start, salary approximately £34k



MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY DELIVERABLES

* Ensuring that a positive Health & Safety culture is developed and maintained

* Line management of the factory employees including recruitment and training

* Assuring quality standards

* Stock control and re-ordering in a timely manner

* Maintaining records as required for full product traceability

* Training of Installation Partners

* Assessment of future CapEx requirements and justification of the same

* Weekly reporting on key performance indicators

* Generation and contribution to personal and team SMART Business Objectives



JOB SPECIFIC COMPETENCIES / EXPERIENCE FOR ROLE

* Experienced with wood-working machinery or similar

* Proven leadership experience

* Competent in the Microsoft Office Suite or Similar

* Willingness to be hands-on when required

* Strong Communicator

* A good understanding of statutory Health and Safety Regulations

* Familiarity with budget management



COMPETENCIES

Works effectively as part of a team and embraces the opportunity to contribute to virtual/project teams

Conforms to company policies and procedures

Strong inter departmental communications that encourages collaboration with effective written and oral outputs. Acts as an ambassador for the business communicating at a management level with suppliers and customers

Internally accepts that there will be differences of opinion that require swift resolution or escalation to avoid counter productivity

Translates the business needs through development, design and implementation of new or cutting edge programs/processes

Where data is limited or solutions produce unpopular consequences have the conviction to do the right thing for the benefit of the business and defend the impact and implications of your decisions

Accepts and promotes delegation through virtual teams. Able to make full and best use of subordinates and equals, delegating appropriately and supporting the individual or team as required

Stays abreast of progress an innovation in related industry technologies such that the business can benefit from their insights and informed views. Monitors and assimilates sector press and customer/supplier views

Modifies his or her approach to achieve a goal. Is open to change and new information; rapidly adapts to new information, changing conditions, or unexpected obstacles

Acts based on his/her convictions and not systematically the accepted wisdom

Ability to convince others to own expressed point of view, gain agreement and acceptance of plans, activities or products

Ability to maintain job related, social, organisational and ethical norms

Cascades the business objectives appropriately, supports and guides subordinates effectively. Relays Directorate/Senior Management directives and company news in a timely manner

Fosters an inclusive workplace where diversity and individual differences are valued and leveraged to achieve the vision and mission of the organisation

Recovers quickly from setbacks. Stays with a problem/line of thinking until a solution is reached or no longer reasonably attainable

Takes calculated risks, weighing up pros and cons appropriately

Aware of other people and environment and own impact on these. Considers other people's feelings and /needs

Contributes fully to the team effort and plays an integral part in the smooth running of teams without necessarily taking the lead