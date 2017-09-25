FEED Project Interface Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Mission:
- To prepare and develop inputs related to the scope battery limits / PLANT FEED Design interfaces management into the contracts for PLANT detail design, procurement, construction and commissioning.
- To provide interface assistance and clarifications during the EPC Call for Tender phase.
- To develop and maintain efficient cooperation and relations with the various interfaces representatives from FEED
Key activites
- to develop and keep up to date: Interfaces Management Procedures, Interfaces Register, Interfaces Planning and Interface Task Sheets related to PLANT in view of the EPC contracting strategy.
- to organise interfaces meetings by preparing an agenda and identifying the critical points related to the development of Interface data and documents.
- support and coordinate with technical disciplines to ensure battery limits are sufficiently identified and develop for the appropriate execution phase.
- to expedite the critical interfaces information/responses requested by/from PLANT FEED Design Contractor from/by other Project Upstream Contractors.
- to be the focal point for all interfaces related to PLANT FEED Design Contractor.
- participate to Project progress reporting (interfaces related). Highlight critical problems and propose corrective actions as necessary.
- support integrated planning team to ensure that there are no gaps in battery limit execution between the Project and Upstream Facilities.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Preferably multidiscipline Graduate Engineer with minimum 7 years of experience in the oil & gas industry.
Familiar with project management practices, procedures and organisation.
Perfect communication skills, at ease in a multicultural environment.
Good teamwork abilities. Strong and open minded.
Willing to relocate (when EPC is executed) and travel on mission when required.
Fluent in English and French
