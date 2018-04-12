About the Role:

Our client is looking for Field Central Complex Operator based in Abu Dhabi.

General Activities

- Looks after safety aspect as a priority.

- Reports to the DCS operator & Shift Supervisor.

- Looks after personnel equipments.

- Respects work permits recommendations and be sure the equipment are in safe condition for maintenance works.

- Knows and Follows the standing instructions and operating procedures.

- Optimises production.

- Proposes solutions to problems on the plant.

- Carries out daily, weekly, and monthly routine jobs.

- Checks all running equipment, Logs process parameters and reports abnormalities.

- Changes over running equipment as and when required.

- Co-ordinates with the control room operator for start up, shut down and normalising of the plant.

- Follows up shift activities, and ensures high level of safety on the plant and the Field.

- Check each signed work permit at the site and ensure that the jobs are performed safely in accordance with operguid Procedures.

- Maintains housekeeping of the whole field.

- Handling, dispatching & receiving chemicals.

- Sample collection for all different campaign.

Required Qualification & Technical Back-grounds:

* Educated to Higher Secondary School level.

* Diploma / Trade certificate in chemical / production / mechanical.

* Min. 3 to 5 years experience in process plants.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.