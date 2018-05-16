Field Cost Analyst

About the Role:

Job Responsibilities:

* Utilize Excel to analyze Dollar amounts associated with each project* Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts* Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team* Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects* Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts* Advise PMs on workforce requirements

Minimum Qualifications:

* Major capital pipeline construction experience* Knowledge of natural gas transmission, such as interstate pipeline interconnections* Knowledge of all separate steps and terminology involved in natural gas transmission pipeline field work* Excel super user (pivot tables, VBA)

Soft Skills:

* Ability to adapt* Experience in field environment

