Field Cost Analyst

Company
Progressive GE
Location
United States,North America
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Job ID
645000
Posted on
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 - 3:22pm
About the Role:
Job Responsibilities:
* Utilize Excel to analyze Dollar amounts associated with each project
* Develop, implement, and maintain internal cost reports, cash flows, and forecasts
* Analyze project controls reports, present findings and provide recommendations to the project team
* Maintain budget and forecasts for multiple projects
* Report accurate updates to cost reports or forecasts
* Advise PMs on workforce requirements
Minimum Qualifications:
* Major capital pipeline construction experience
* Knowledge of natural gas transmission, such as interstate pipeline interconnections
* Knowledge of all separate steps and terminology involved in natural gas transmission pipeline field work
* Excel super user (pivot tables, VBA)
Soft Skills:
* Ability to adapt
* Experience in field environment
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
Apply