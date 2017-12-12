About the Role:

My client, an large midstream oil and gas industry is currently looking for a field engineer to join their team located in the Pecos and Odessa area. This is a 12 month contract position with a strong possibility of extending afterwards. This role will typically suit someone with a mechanical or civil background.

Core Responsibilities include:

* Mechanical and process engineering knowledge* Monitoring the construction contractors progress* Identify and diagnose problems with construction* Manage the change management system* Manage risk register* Read and review construction drawings* Adhere to all Construction and Safety operations protocol and practices* Review process flow diagrams, general arrangements, equipment specifications, construction schedules, test plans and commissioning plans

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum of 2 years' general construction* Mechanical or Civil background with a degree* Essential knowledge of a construction site operations, safety and heavy equipment.* Experience of working a construction schedule, long hours and working out of a trailer.* Recent college grad that is teachable, with a hard work ethic and willingness to learn* Construction on Pipeline or Plant background* Candidates local to Odessa or Pecos are strongly preferred

Here's what you'll get in return:

Schedule: 10 hr days - 5 to 6 days per week

Pay rate: Open to negotiation based on experience

Over Time: Time and a half

-Per Diem

- Mileage reimbursement

- Eligibility for Benefits

Contract Duration: 12 months, highly likely to extend due to projects

Start date : ASAP

If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.