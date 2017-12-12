About the Role:
My client, an large midstream oil and gas industry is currently looking for a field engineer to join their team located in the Pecos and Odessa area. This is a 12 month contract position with a strong possibility of extending afterwards. This role will typically suit someone with a mechanical or civil background.
Core Responsibilities include:
* Mechanical and process engineering knowledge
* Monitoring the construction contractors progress
* Identify and diagnose problems with construction
* Manage the change management system
* Manage risk register
* Read and review construction drawings
* Adhere to all Construction and Safety operations protocol and practices
* Review process flow diagrams, general arrangements, equipment specifications, construction schedules, test plans and commissioning plans
Skills/Qualifications:
* Minimum of 2 years' general construction
* Mechanical or Civil background with a degree
* Essential knowledge of a construction site operations, safety and heavy equipment.
* Experience of working a construction schedule, long hours and working out of a trailer.
* Recent college grad that is teachable, with a hard work ethic and willingness to learn
* Construction on Pipeline or Plant background
* Candidates local to Odessa or Pecos are strongly preferred
Here's what you'll get in return:
Schedule: 10 hr days - 5 to 6 days per week
Pay rate: Open to negotiation based on experience
Over Time: Time and a half
-Per Diem
- Mileage reimbursement
- Eligibility for Benefits
Contract Duration: 12 months, highly likely to extend due to projects
Start date : ASAP
If you have the relevant experience for the position apply with your most recent resume and I will contact you by phone!
Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.