About the Role:

Our client E& P company is looking for Field Joint Coating Supervisor. It is a 3 months contract.



Dimension of the mission

Technical supervision, monitoring and reporting of all Field Joint Coating activities during Pipeline Installation

Inspection, Verification & Control of Contractor activities regarding Field Joint Coating

Extensive knowledge and experience in external field joint coating of pipelines and the latest industry reference codes of practice

Ensure awareness of and compliance with HSE rules and regulations by contractor

Ensure compliance on worksites with QA/QC rules and standards, reporting any anomalies.



Accountabilities

This position involves installation activities for a rigid subsea pipeline between platforms, subsea tie-ins spools replacement:

He is responsible to ensure effective management and control of the proper preparation and execution of the Field Joint Coating activities related to the 16" Pipeline Replacement.

He will liaise and coordinate with the CONTRACTOR team, defining resources and means in order to complete the Field Joint Coating activities, in a safe and efficient manner.

He will assist and support the Company Site Representative in supervising all matters related to Field Joint Coating activities.



Required experience

Sufficient level of experience, knowledge and understanding of the type of works that are to be undertaken and techniques to be used

Knowledge of Field Joint Coating activities inspection.

Understand work with COMPANY and have sound understanding on COMPANY DGEP General Specifications (GS) for field joints * Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Capability for clear reporting as required by COMPANY



Required qualifications

* English proficiency of level 3 minimum on Bright test

