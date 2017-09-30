About the Role:

The Role:

The Field Sales Representative advises customers on selection of products and services and is responsible for sales to new and existing customers in an assigned geographic area.



In addition to sales, this job relies heavily on the collection and recording of data on all products and services in that same assigned area.



Essential Responsibilities and Duties:



* Acquiring new customers and maintaining relationships with existing ones to generate direct sales for all products and services

* Prepare customer information packages and activity reports

* Customer contact on each rig in the designated territory is required on a bi-monthly minimum, applies to all rigs

* Responsible for maintaining inventory levels

* Delivery of product to rigs will be on a daily basis

* Create sales tickets and work with the billing department to ensure tickets are entered into the system

* Responsible for generating various job related reports to management

* Troubleshoot equipment and product on field if required. This role involves being on rigs 85% of the time.

* This individual will not only be selling but will be asked to do shakers inspections on rigs in his / her area upon request.

* This individual needs to be outgoing, sociable, self sufficient, aggressive, organized (as they will be a one person show out of this area).

* Someone that has previous sales experience in the oilfield is a huge plus but not required.

* Sales experience in any industry is also good but not required. General oilfield knowledge a plus.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree is preferred but not required (College Background preferred 2 or 4 years)

* Minimum of 2 years work experience in a drilling-related environment or a minimum of 2 years in sales outside of the industry is preferred but not required

* Must be physically fit to lift certain products and services that will be delivered on a daily basis

* Must be computer literate with proficient skills in MS Word & Excel. SAP Knowledge preferred



