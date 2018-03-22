Field Service Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

The Service Engineer / Field Engineer for will be the company's representative at site and deliver all aspects of services we provide to our clients in the oil & gas process industry.

You should come from an Process, electrical or instrumentation background with on-site commissioning experience.

The position will be based out of Paris.



The Company:

A highly reputable international wells and production, technical expertise services businesses



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Duties

*Ensure services are executed in an efficient way and at a level of quality recognized by our client

*Installation of units at sites and workshops both national and international.

*Pre-commissioning / Commissioning supervision activities

*Start-up of process units, including optimizing processes, test etc.

*Instruct and train operating personnel at site or training centre

*Plan, manage and execute service inspections of process units, including troubleshooting, optimizing of operation and tests as well as control of units.

*Contribute to proposals to clients for Brownfield, spare parts, training & site service work.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications:

*Technical education within Process, mechanical, electro or Instrumentation.



Experience:

*Working knowledge of site service and commissioning



Skills, training or special knowledge:

*Fluent in English



Important Notes :

Must be eligible to work in France/EU.



About Fircroft:

