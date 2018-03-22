Field Service Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
The Service Engineer / Field Engineer for will be the company's representative at site and deliver all aspects of services we provide to our clients in the oil & gas process industry.
You should come from an Process, electrical or instrumentation background with on-site commissioning experience.
The position will be based out of Paris.
The Company:
A highly reputable international wells and production, technical expertise services businesses
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Duties
*Ensure services are executed in an efficient way and at a level of quality recognized by our client
*Installation of units at sites and workshops both national and international.
*Pre-commissioning / Commissioning supervision activities
*Start-up of process units, including optimizing processes, test etc.
*Instruct and train operating personnel at site or training centre
*Plan, manage and execute service inspections of process units, including troubleshooting, optimizing of operation and tests as well as control of units.
*Contribute to proposals to clients for Brownfield, spare parts, training & site service work.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications:
*Technical education within Process, mechanical, electro or Instrumentation.
Experience:
*Working knowledge of site service and commissioning
Skills, training or special knowledge:
*Fluent in English
Important Notes :
Must be eligible to work in France/EU.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.