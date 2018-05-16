Field Service Engineer (UPS Syetems) - UAE

Company
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
AED7000 to AED10000 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
645113
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 9:14am
About the Role:
Field Service Engineer UPS (Uninterruptible power supply) Systems - UAE
Contract: 1 year renewable
Location: UAE
Travel: Frequent around Middle East and other destinations supporting their international projects.
Candidates must possess the following experience/expertise to be considered:
- 5-10 years experience on UPS systems
- Commissioning, repair, maintenance experience
- Oil/Gas field experience
- Offshore experience / valid BOSIET is desirable
- Electrical / Electronics Degree or Diploma Education
- Valid UAE Driving license
Preference will be given to candidates who are already based in the UAE.
