Field Service Engineers

Company
Progressive GE
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
£40 to £90 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
636452
Posted on
Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 10:26pm
About the Role:
Perform installation and operations and maintenance work on GE equipment.
* Liaise effectively with customers in job planning, execution, follow-up and sales support, and internally with engineering departments, manufacturing, and Sales team
* Perform troubleshooting and fault finding to Printed Circuit Board (PCB) level
* Operations and maintenance work on GE equipment, reporting and coordinating with Senior Management.
* Provide Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Leadership, conducting field work in compliance with applicable regulations and encouraging accurate employee safety practices
Ideal candidate will have:
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering
Experience with installation and maintenance programs for Power Generation and Transformers
If you are interested in a 9 - 12 month contract and have a background of O&M on Plants across the Middle East please get in touch.
Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.
