Field Service Engineers

About the Role:

Perform installation and operations and maintenance work on GE equipment.

* Liaise effectively with customers in job planning, execution, follow-up and sales support, and internally with engineering departments, manufacturing, and Sales team* Perform troubleshooting and fault finding to Printed Circuit Board (PCB) level* Operations and maintenance work on GE equipment, reporting and coordinating with Senior Management.* Provide Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Leadership, conducting field work in compliance with applicable regulations and encouraging accurate employee safety practices

Ideal candidate will have:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

Experience with installation and maintenance programs for Power Generation and Transformers

If you are interested in a 9 - 12 month contract and have a background of O&M on Plants across the Middle East please get in touch.

