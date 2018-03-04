Field Service Engineers

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary 
£40 to £90 Per hour
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
636452
Posted on 
Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 10:26pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Perform installation and operations and maintenance work on GE equipment.



* Liaise effectively with customers in job planning, execution, follow-up and sales support, and internally with engineering departments, manufacturing, and Sales team
* Perform troubleshooting and fault finding to Printed Circuit Board (PCB) level
* Operations and maintenance work on GE equipment, reporting and coordinating with Senior Management.
* Provide Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) Leadership, conducting field work in compliance with applicable regulations and encouraging accurate employee safety practices

Ideal candidate will have:

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering

Experience with installation and maintenance programs for Power Generation and Transformers

If you are interested in a 9 - 12 month contract and have a background of O&M on Plants across the Middle East please get in touch.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.