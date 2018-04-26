Field Service Engineers - Automated Welding

Company NES Global Talent Location Milton Keynes,Buckinghamshire,England Salary £35000 to £45000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 640664 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: NES Global Talent has partnered with an OEM in the automated welding arena and is supporting them in the growth of their client services divisions throughout the UK.







We are recruiting for Field Service Engineers who can support a large UK client base with maintenance of their automated welding applications.







Our client requires their engineers to have experience with ABB or Fanuc welding machines and an exposure to working onsite independently alongside the client.







MIG, TIG and MAG Welding experience is desired, but not essential.







Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.