About the Role:

Field Service Manager / Team Lead - South Africa - Food, Beverage and Dairy Processing



The Duration: 9 Month + Extensions

The Location: Office Based either in Johannesburg or Cape Town

Working Week: 50 hours per week / 5 days per week

The Offer: Daily Rate + Business Expenses



The Company



A Multinational turnkey contractor operating in food, beverage and dairy sectors



The Role



Please note that this is not an active technical role on site. The candidate is expected to manage teams across South, East and West Africa



You will be responsible for driving, planning and coordinating the service activities and commissioning resources of the processing division to maintain service sales & profitability, ensuring a growth platform, managing existing client relations and controlling service costs and maximising profitability.



1.Based on customer feedback and asset management industry standards, participate in the creation of the Maintenance Services Strategy

2.Lead the implementation of the maintenance management strategy and the efficient execution of maintenance management to secure industry performance and customer value.

3.Collaborate and / or drive customer management responsibilities in the market area

4.Ensure effective cross resource management in Processing Cluster.

5.Develop, monitor and drive fulfilment of maintenance KPI's

6.Deploy the service portfolio

7.Lead the innovation initiatives and continuous development activities of maintenance management capabilities: people, process and tools in maintenance organizations

8.Ensure effective issue resolution according to given customer responsibilities



The Requirements



• Degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering)

• Considerable experience in the management and leading teams

• 5+ Years Exp in Food processing, dairy processing or beverage process engineering

• Technical Service Industry Experience - Must of obtained a lead level service position

• Experience working with Pasteurizer's, Homogenizers, CIP Stations, centrifuges.

• Experience in modern process engineering practices

• Valid driver's license

• Ability to work independently.

• Can accept approx. 40 % Travel around South Africa

